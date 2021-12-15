15 Dec
The results of a new survey published by the BVA reveal that more than half of all vets will be working over the festive period, but only 11% reported being happy to do so.
The results of a new survey published by the BVA reveal that 51% of vets will be working over the festive period, but only 11% of those reported being okay with it.
Respondents said that being away from family and friends was by far the most challenging aspect of Christmas working, according to vets who did not enjoy it (reported by 67%), followed by the challenge of lower staffing levels (51%).
The statistics come from the January 2020 Voice of the Veterinary Profession mini survey, which also found that higher levels of euthanasia (22%), lack of support for difficult cases (18%) and coping with upset clients (14%) added to the pressure vets faced.
BVA senior vice-president and Vetlife trustee James Russell said: “Like many of my colleagues I’ve experienced the challenges that working through the holidays can bring. Certainly, there have been some lovely moments, of fun with colleagues or rewarding cases, but it can also be a very lonely and isolating time.
“We know that is especially the case for those forced to spend this time in a location far from family and friends or for those who are on call alone while the rest of the country celebrates.”
The survey also took suggestions from vets on how working over the Christmas period could be made more tolerable.
Management of the practice played a key role, with 24% of vets mentioning that a considered approach by their practice, such as utilising fair rotas and ensuring adequate staffing, was most likely to help.
Other mitigating factors included incentives such as additional pay or time off in lieu (10%) and a good team environment (9%).
Mr Russell added: “This data clearly shows that the management of the practice makes a big difference to vets’ experiences. This is yet another reason that we encourage every vet team to use our Good Veterinary Workplaces resources to ensure the whole team is getting the support they need.
“It’s also vitally important during these times that the whole practice work together to support one another. That may be through some of these practical tips to promote self-care, through reaching out to colleagues who may be struggling or by contacting the Vetlife helpline if you need some extra support at any time.”
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0303 040 2551.