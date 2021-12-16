16 Dec
With COVID-19 cases spiralling to record numbers, RCVS’ standards committee brings back temporary dispensation with immediate effect.
Vets have again been granted the temporary right to prescribe remotely as omicron spreads across the UK.
With COVID-19 infections rising to record numbers yesterday (16 December) – plus more members of veterinary teams forced to isolate and governments in all the nations tightening restrictions or issuing new guidance – the RCVS’ standards committee has decided to bring back the temporary dispensation with immediate effect.
The dispensation was brought in early in the pandemic in 2020, and only came to an end in October 2021 – albeit with the college committee “keeping the issue under review in light of any changes in the circumstances of the pandemic, including government advice and regulations”.
Chair of the standards committee Melissa Donald said: “We were very aware of the likelihood that both practice staff and clients will increasingly have to isolate over the coming weeks due to direct infection or positive contacts, particularly with the rise in cases amongst school children.
“Added to this, we know there are already workforce pressures across the profession, which will be exacerbated by reduced staffing levels over the Christmas and New Year period.
“We therefore felt it was appropriate to reintroduce these temporary remote prescribing measures at this time to help relieve pressure on practising professionals, and to provide them with the means to continue to look after the health and welfare of their patients in all circumstances.”
As previously, specific guidance applies to the temporary dispensation, with details within the RCVS’ FAQ.
This includes vets providing a 24/7 follow-up service involving a physical examination, for example, if the animal does not improve or suffers adverse reactions.
The position will be reviewed again in February 2022.