5 Aug
Government announces changes that will reduce the risk of practices in England being forced to shut down by its test and trace scheme.
Changes to the test and trace programme that reduce the chances of veterinary practices being shut down following a positive COVID-19 result have been hailed as a “huge breakthrough” by the BVA.
Following extensive lobbying by the BVA, Public Health England (PHE) has issued new advice on test and trace in recognition of the potential impact on veterinary practices.
When the contact tracing systems were introduced across the UK, the BVA raised concerns that veterinary practices could be forced to shut down due to the nature of veterinary work that means veterinary professionals cannot physically distance.
The BVA asked the health secretary and Defra to assess contact tracing system calls with veterinary professionals in the same way those in human health care settings are considered.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos also raised the issues directly with Defra minister Lord Goldsmith and the UK CVO during a virtual visit in June.
In response, PHE has issued updated advice to the BVA and RCVS, meaning veterinary professionals who have taken all precautions and wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when working together will not be considered as contacts nor asked to self-isolate.
In addition, in the event that self-isolation is required, but would lead to a major problem with the provision of veterinary services to support animal health and welfare in an area, veterinary practices can discuss the situation with the local PHE health protection team, which will consider a local risk assessment.
Ms Dos Santos said: “This is a huge breakthrough for veterinary practices who have been working under the fear of the contact tracing programme potentially forcing them to shut down.”
Ms Dos Santos added: “The advice to veterinary professionals in England is that as long as you are taking all precautions – such as practising social and physical distancing, practising good hand hygiene and wearing appropriate PPE – you will not be considered as contacts and will not have to self-isolate.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, make sure you explain the full circumstances to the contact trace call handler. It’s important to remember that the contact trace information is confidential, so if a client or contact outside your workplace identifies you as a contact, you may still need to self-isolate.”