16 Sept 2026
The Pet Vet Feltham held an opening day for clients earlier this month.
The Pet Vet has invested £750,000 on its new Feltham clinic.
An independent veterinary group has opened its 13th practice and third in London with a new clinic in Feltham.
The Pet Vet said it has invested £750,000 in the “state-of-the-art” surgery at The Centre retail park, occupying a 5,200sq ft former Poundland unit.
The group marked the launch of the new practice with an opening day, where Hounslow mayor Ranjit Gill attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside chief executive Mel Fuller.
The day featured a first aid demonstration, pet dental health talk, surgery tours and a teddy bear clinic for children, with proceeds from fund-raising endeavours such as a raffle and bake sale going to The Pet Vet’s charity of the year, Support Dogs.
The Feltham clinic features eight consultation rooms and three operating theatres, including a dedicated orthopaedic theatre, a dental suite, in-house laboratory and diagnostic imaging facilities.
It features separate dog and cat seating areas, and it also offers a dedicated suite to support anxious patients and those receiving chemotherapy or end-of-life care.
Dr Fuller said: “We’re delighted The Pet Vet Feltham is officially open and delivering the highest standards of clinical care and customer service to the pet owners of Feltham and its surrounding communities.
“We’ve invested significantly in the facilities and technology at our Feltham surgery and have recruited a highly experienced, knowledgeable clinical team who are embracing the exciting opportunities that come with being part of a brand-new surgery from day one.”
She added the surgery is still recruiting for several roles and urged anyone interested to visit the group’s website.