19 Jul 2022
New service, providing 45-minute virtual consultations with a specialist plus a written report, aims to support vets with managing complex internal medicine cases.
Pictured (from left) are Patricia Ibarrola, Annelies Willems and Hannah Darcy, who, alongside Cecilia Stilwell (pictured below), are the specialists leading the Telemedicine Service.
A 45-minute virtual consultation with a specialist vet accompanied by a written advice report has been launched as part of a new service.
The Ralph has launched its Telemedicine Service, in addition to the free advice it already offers across 12 disciplines.
It said its aims are to support vets with managing complex internal medicine cases in practice, and will be available to all practising vets in the UK.
The Ralph’s team of internal medicine specialists will spend time reviewing a submitted case, and provide advice and recommendations via a Zoom consultation.
The Buckinghamshire referral practice said vets will then receive a thorough written report so they can refer back to advice later. An option for written advice only will also be offered.
The service is free for a limited time only, with full details available on The Ralph website.