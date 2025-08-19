19 Aug 2025
Pet Practice veterinary group, launched 16 years ago, will open its 14th veterinary clinic and held its inaugural congress this year
The Pet Practice Congress team.
Pet Practice is a family-owned independent veterinary group established in 2009 in Dorset by vet Ben Johnson. The group has steadily grown and has built a reputation for being able to offer high-quality, pragmatic veterinary care.
This has been led by a clinical team that is always willing to advance, backed by managerial staff who remain practising vets and nurses.
While building its latest clinic, Pet Practice has also hosted its first congress in the New Forest, for staff to come together for a day of training. It was an opportunity for the teams to network and celebrate being part of such a close-knit, hard-working group.
The practices were open as usual for clients and pets on Saturday morning. Lectures began after lunch at Burley Manor, near Ringwood, Hampshire.
Pet Practice took over the entire manor for 24 hours, allowing the teams to make use of the lecture facilities, function rooms and overnight accommodation. The lectures consisted of visiting specialists from companies such as CardioCare, VetFix and Berkshire Eye Vet.
Separate practical training sessions were also held for the team. Vets and nurses at Pet Practice are all encouraged to further their education, so they can stay at the forefront of this ever-advancing industry and offer the best possible care to those pets they treat.
With lectures finished, it gave everyone time to relax and get ready for an evening of entertainment. The drinks reception and dinner was a time for Pet Practice to recognise and thank its hard-working staff. After dinner, prior to the evening party, a heartfelt speech was delivered by Dr Johnson, the founder and director of the group; organisers said the connection between Pet Practice team members, including the management, was palpable.
They went on to describe a sense of belonging and pride that was felt by everyone, both for the business they worked for and the wider veterinary industry they are privileged to work within.
Dr Johnson said: “I’m very proud of our staff and the reputation they’ve built over the past 16 years.
“We’ve come a long way, are located across seven counties now, and continue to invest in the business by opening our latest clinic in Crowborough later this year.
“To have done all this while remaining privately owned and run is something I find especially rewarding.
“We have the established security of being a sizeable veterinary group offering excellent quality of care to those pets we see, while keeping that personal touch so important within our industry to both our clients and staff.
“I’m very excited for what the next 16 years will bring.”