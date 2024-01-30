30 Jan
Veterinary innovator and practice owner Jerry Crick has died at the age of 64.
Tributes have been paid following the death of a much-loved figure from the world of veterinary business.
Jerry Crick passed away at the end of 2023 in the south of France, where he had retired with wife Julia following a long career in the sector.
The couple ran Boness Vets in Bedfordshire, where Mrs Crick took care of the veterinary work and Mr Crick looked after the business side of the practice.
Before meeting his wife, Mr Crick had worked in software and IT, having studied agricultural engineering and taught at Reaseheath Agricultural College.
Once a keen rugby player and competitive sailor, he moved to Bedfordshire to work alongside his soon-to-be wife and the couple worked hard to create a local hub for pet owners and a popular out-of-hours service.
Mr Crick also designed Boness Vets’ practice management system and both he and his wife were part of Vet Dynamics’ first ever platinum group in 2009.
Vet Dynamics director Vicky Robinson said: “Jerry and Julia are hugely contributory to the success of our veterinary community.
“As part of our first-ever group, they encouraged us to expand to serve more independent practice owners. Jerry was always there to help and advise anyone with their business, and he was constantly working on new projects and ideas; he was enthusiastically showing me his latest development at his 64th birthday party last summer, not allowing his illness to slow his creativity.”