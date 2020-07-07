7 Jul
Third survey of practices shows fewer staff are furloughed or self-isolating because of COVID-19, with increase in number reporting they are back to “near normal”.
Veterinary practices are seeing improvement in turnover, with far fewer staff on furlough or self-isolating because of COVID-19, according to the latest survey of the profession.
The RCVS has now conducted three spot surveys during the coronavirus crisis, with the latest conducted in June indicating an “improving picture” across a number of areas.
The college has now canvassed opinion on how practices are running in the pandemic in April, May and June, with the latest released findings gathered from 12 to 16 June.
Although the number of participants has reduced on each survey, the RCVS said areas of improvement could be noted.
The majority of participants in June – 58% – were still seeing a reduction in their caseload to pre-COVID-19, but this had improved from the 69% reported in May’s survey.
But the percentage of practices reporting a “near normal” caseload has risen 29 percentage points to 32%, with 6% reporting they were back to “business as usual”.
While most are still reporting turnover is down on pre-COVID-19 conditions, the percentage reporting they have lost more than half of their turnover has reduced considerably on earlier surveys.
Only 15% of practices report having veterinary surgeons or VNs self-isolating or suffering COVID-19, compared to 30% in April and 20% in May.
As a result of improving conditions, fewer practices have staff on furlough – the most frequent response for the percentage of the vet and VN workforce furloughed was reported as between 11% and 25%, compared to 26% to 50% in the previous surveys.
Practices were also asked in the new survey about any difficulties with EMS and VN training placements – a further survey is planned for later in the summer.