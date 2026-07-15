15 Jul 2026
Tyndale Vets launches ‘Wellness Week’ initiative
Bosses said they want to “embed well-being into all areas of how we operate as a business”.
Tyndale Vets director Bryony Kendall with marketing manager Jessica James.
A Gloucestershire vet practice has launched a new staff well-being initiative to support its team.
Tyndale Vets, an independent farm practice working across south-west England and south Wales, has introduced a structured wellness programme to support both the physical and mental well-being of its 32 staff.
The practice launched the programme with a dedicated “Wellness Week” focusing on one activity per day, including on-site sports massage sessions, a Pilates class and a well-being workshop.
Positive feedback
It also introduced daily healthy lunches, hydration stations with flavoured water, healthy snacks and herbal teas, and a hot chocolate station.
Vets on farm visits are provided with hot drinks vouchers as acknowledgement of the time they spend travelling between calls.
Feedback from the team is said to have been positive and the practice plans to continue developing the programme throughout the year including further workshop sessions focused on areas such as sleep, fatigue and resilience.
‘Feel supported’
PR and marketing manager Jessica James, who led the initiative, said: “People spend such a large proportion of their lives at work, and it’s important that they feel supported whilst they’re here and helped when facing the challenges that life inevitably throws at you.”
Director and vet Bryony Kendall said the idea for the programme had been developing for some time, adding: “Farm veterinary work can be isolating. There’s a lot of time spent driving and working independently, so this is about reinforcing that people are part of a supportive team.
“Our aim is not to run a one-off event, but to embed well-being into all areas of how we operate as a business.”