29 Apr 2025
Westport Veterinary Clinic becomes the first in the UK to trial a custom-made cradle developed through the Bassinet Project.
Westport Veterinary Clinic owner Stuart McMorrow with Holly’s Hugs founder Lesley Winton.
A Scottish veterinary practice is pioneering a new initiative which it hopes will provide a more compassionate experience for clients who choose to have their pets euthanised at home.
Westport Veterinary Clinic has become the first in the UK to trial a custom-made cradle developed through the Bassinet Project commissioned by Holly’s Hugs, an Edinburgh-based charity.
The first of the baskets, which is designed to be safely transported by practice staff, has now been delivered to Westport’s Linlithgow practice.
Westport Veterinary Clinic owner Stuart McMorrow said: “This will help to support clients in making their pets’ final journeys as dignified and respectful as we can. We try to make the process as comfortable and stress free as we can for the animal, and for their owners.”
The prototype basket is suitable for cats or small dogs, and it is hoped other versions suitable for patients of differing sizes will follow.
Lesley Winton, who founded Holly’s Hugs in memory of her late rescue dog, hopes the bassinet, which was inspired by similar methods employed by some practices in the US, can ease some of the emotional burden on pet owners.
She said: “Sadly, the reality is after euthanasia, the animal’s body still has to be removed from the home.
“This can be where great compassion and sensitivity is required, and if a situation occurs where the pet’s body is put in a body bag in front of their owner or carried out slumped in the vet’s arms, this can be an incredibly distressing last image for the human, as their adored pet leaves their home for the last time – making a torturous goodbye a lot more traumatic.”
Miss Winton believes thought also should be given to the veterinary team, who transport the animal from the home and may also have grown attached to it during its treatment.
She added: “It is important that great consideration is given to how the animal’s final journey is managed from all viewpoints.
“I’m sure at present procedures will vary from practice to practice, and as it is the final part of the animal’s care within a practice, it may not be given the consideration it deserves.”
News of the project comes only weeks after the RCVS revealed it was considering offering bereavement counselling to some pet owners, an initiative Miss Winton encourages.
Miss Winton said: “Anything that can be done to help raise awareness of the impact of pet loss and the devastation it can cause is a good thing.
“Research has shown that the loss of a beloved companion animal can hurt as much as the loss of a human, sometimes more so, and any additional support that can be provided to grieving pet owners is welcomed.”
Alongside the Bassinet Project, she has also launched the Compassion Allways Pet Bereavement Consultancy, which can deliver talks, presentations, workshops, and CPD for vet practices and others to foster greater understanding in supporting pet owners through loss.