17 Aug
RCVS, BVA and BVNA presidents have written to prime minister Boris Johnson urging vets and paraprofessionals working with UK charities and NGOs – plus their families – are added to emergency evacuation list.
Presidents of three UK veterinary bodies have signed a joint letter to prime minister Boris Johnson to call for Afghan vets and vet paraprofessionals working with UK charities and NGOs to be added to the emergency evacuation list.
With the Taliban taking control of the country after sweeping into capital Kabul over the weekend, the UK, US and other countries are scrambling to evacuate their nationals and Afghan residents who have worked closely with them.
RCVS president Kate Richards, BVA president James Russell and BVNA president Jo Oakden have written to Mr Johnson urging the Government to add Afghan vets and paraprofessionals who have worked with charities (plus their families) to the emergency evacuation list.
Charities and NGOs, including Nowzad and Mayhew, yesterday raised awareness about the safety of Afghan nationals working with them, and they and campaigners called for support from across the UK professions to press for their rescue.
In the joint statement, the three presidents say a mechanism already exists to allow the resettled veterinary personnel from Afghanistan to practise in the UK.
The statement says: “Like others we have seen with increasing horror the events unfolding in Afghanistan, and our thoughts are with the Afghan people and their safety.
“Today we have written to prime minister Boris Johnson asking for the UK Government to put Afghan veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals (and their families) who have worked with and for UK-affiliated charities and NGOs such as Nowzad and the Mayhew Afghanistan to be added to the emergency evacuation list.”
The statement continues: “Under the current conditions, working for and being affiliated with western charities and NGOs may come with risks to the safety of Afghan veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals and their families, and so it is imperative that they are given the chance to evacuate and resettle in the UK as refugees as a matter of urgency, should they want to.
“These Afghan veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals have made an invaluable contribution to animal health and welfare, as well as public health, in Afghanistan, and, as fellow veterinary professionals, their safety is an utmost concern.”
The statement concludes: “Last year, the RCVS instituted a new financial support policy in partnership with the Refugee Council to help those who have veterinary degrees not recognised by the RCVS, but who have refugee status and are resident in the UK, undertake the Statutory Examination for Membership.
“This includes payment of the RCVS examination and English-language test fees, and travel to examination sites. This means that there is a route for Afghan veterinarians who have been resettled in the UK to become UK-practising veterinary surgeons, and contribute to animal health and welfare in their host country.”
IVC Evidensia has backed the urgent calls by the BVA, BVNA and the RCVS for the UK Government to add Afghan veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals who have worked for and with UK-affiliated charities and NGOs to the emergency evacuation list from Afghanistan.
A company spokesman said: “IVC Evidensia is deeply saddened to hear of the situation facing veterinary professionals in Afghanistan. The company will do all that it can to assist the Nowzad charity and its staff at this difficult time, along with all veterinarians and veterinary paraprofessionals forced to leave the country. In particular, we would be delighted to offer these displaced professionals employment in our clinics across Europe.”