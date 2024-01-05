5 Jan
University and its School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine agrees memorandum of understanding with City University Hong Kong.
The University of Glasgow, including its School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine, has signed a partnership with a counterpart in Hong Kong.
Academics at Glasgow have signed a memorandum of understanding with City University Hong Kong (CityU) that will enable them to take a lead on one health through an “interdisciplinary approach towards all aspects of health-related issues”.
The agreement will focus on veterinary medicine, biomechanics engineering and life sciences.
CityU is home to Hong Kong’s sole veterinary school – Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Science – while the institution is also hosts academics in cardiovascular, neuroscience and infectious diseases/public health disciplines.
It is hoped the agreement will create opportunities for international collaboration, staff and student exchange, joint research, and educational and clinical activities.
Christopher Loughrey, head of the School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine, said: “We are hugely excited to form this partnership with CityU and the Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Science.
“There is a growing need for international collaboration and the need for knowledge transfer is more important than ever. The partnership will provide an opportunity for wider research and education in the field of veterinary medicine, and biomedical and life sciences.”
Dean of the Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences Vanessa Barrs said: “We welcome this collaboration with Glasgow and the School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine.
“There are many synergies in research and education between our two institutions which provide a strong platform for us to explore new frontiers together.”