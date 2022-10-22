22 Oct 2022
The award means the university joins a distinguished group of institutions with UK, European and North American accreditation.
The University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. Image by Colin Madge (CC BY-SA 2.0).
Bosses of the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science say it now has “global standing” after it was accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
The award means the school now has the distinction of being accredited by the RCVS, AVMA and European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, meaning its graduates can practise worldwide.
Officials said the school was particularly commended for its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion through the development of an open online course to help potential students without the finances or connections to secure placement experience before they apply.
The school’s dean Gary England said: “This is fantastic news, demonstrating the quality of our programme and how it benchmarks internationally.
“I am very proud that we have been accredited by AVMA and, along with our accreditation from the RCVS and the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education, this clearly defines us as a school of global standing.”
The accreditation was announced following an inspection earlier this year and makes Nottingham the fifth UK institution with AVMA accreditation, joining the RVC, the universities of Bristol and Glasgow, and The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.