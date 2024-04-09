9 Apr
Seventeen candidates are in the running for seats on the college’s council and VN council, with voting remaining open throughout most of April.
Veterinary professionals are being urged to use their vote in the current RCVS elections, despite doubts over the long-term future of the process.
But while several reform options have been put forward, including moving to a fully appointment-based system, senior college figures have still called for their sector colleagues to get involved during the coming weeks.
During a panel discussion at the BSAVA Congress in Manchester, RCVS director of veterinary nursing Julie Dugmore asked delegates: “How many of you have used your vote in the elections?”
When very few of those present raised their hands, she added: “You need to be voting [for the candidates] you feel will do the best for animal health and welfare.”
Prior to that, college president Sue Paterson told its latest council meeting on 14 March: “From a personal point of view, it would be fantastic to see a really good turnout this year.”
But those comments follow controversy after the council supported proposals in January that could lead to the eventual scrapping of the electoral process.
A report published ahead of the latest meeting said it was “the norm for all members of a health care regulator’s governing body to be appointed in line with Professional Standards Authority guidance”, and the college’s current governance structures were “strongly at variance” with best practice.
The report added: “Selection via elections risks giving the impression – to both the professions and the public – that the RCVS is a representative body, working in the interests of the profession (like the British Veterinary Association), rather than a regulatory body working in the interests of the public.
“It is also notable that the RCVS often receives more applications to its independent appointment processes, such as for the veterinary disciplinary committee, than it does candidates for elections.”
However, the paper also insisted the council was still recommending a “unique” arrangement that “seeks to build on the best aspects of the current arrangements, recognising the particular contours of the veterinary sector and its professions, while reflecting modern best practice”.
The report presented proposals for a consultation process on the subject, which it envisaged would take place in the second quarter of 2024, although no vote was taken on it at the March meeting.
A college spokesperson said the proposals were currently being revised with a view to presenting a new version to council for a decision to be taken via email.
In this year’s elections, three seats on the RCVS council are being contested by the following 14 candidates: David Barrett, Sinéad Bennett, Mark Bowen, Richard Brown, Paddy Gordon, Gerard Henry, Peter Higgins, Zara Kennedy, Thomas Lonsdale, Penelope Morgan, Kate Richards, Richard Sanderson, Sally Schroeder and Lara Wilson.
Meanwhile, the three VN council election candidates, who are contesting two available seats on that body, are Susan Howarth, Stuart Bobby Miller and Kirsty Young.
Voting will close at 5pm on Friday 26 April. Candidate profiles are available respectively at www.rcvs.org.uk/vetvote24 and www.rcvs.org.uk/vnvote24