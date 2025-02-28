28 Feb 2025
VBJ keeps the UK’s veterinary practices up to date with the latest law changes, rule revisions and operational updates…
Image: © JovialFox / Adobe Stock
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has published the results of a poll into zero-hours contracts that reveal that 84 per cent of zero-contract workers want regular full-time work hours, while 75 per cent of those polled indicated they are struggling to meet living expenses due to not being offered enough hours.
The poll found that 14 per cent of those surveyed did not want to work regular hours, 66 per cent were seeking extra work, 58 per cent of zero-hours workers’ requests for more hours were refused by employers, 52 per cent had shifts cancelled at less than 24 hours’ notice, 66 per cent received no compensation for cancelled shifts, and 76 per cent said they felt they had to work despite feeling unwell.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance to help small and medium-sized employers understand their legal obligations and the practical steps they can take to best support disabled employees with hybrid working.
The guidance, which covers recruitment and all stages of employment, provides practical tips, conversation prompts (to ensure managers foster a culture where reasonable adjustments can be discussed openly), questions and case study examples.
The report published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) examined data from employers and employees to assess the level of unhealthy conflict in UK workplaces and the impact it has on individuals and organisations.
Following its assessment, CIPD made recommendations on how organisations can improve their response to conflict in the workplace. CIPD found that there is a clear gap between employers’ confidence in having the policies and procedures to handle conflict within the workplace, and the employee’s confidence to make a complaint and seek a resolution, with almost half of employees reporting they “let it go” and less than a third discussed it with their HR department.
The Home Office has issued new versions of the employer’s guide to right to work checks and the landlord’s guide to right to rent checks. These make a number of updates, and importantly for the employer’s guide, confirm details on changes to supplementary work for skilled workers made in the immigration rules from 4 April 2024.
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has announced a new package of measures that seeks to support small businesses by tackling the problems caused by late payments.
It is proposed that a new Fair Payment Code will replace the Prompt Payment Code, requiring signatories to show they meet good payment standards and enabling them to be awarded gold, silver, or bronze status depending on how promptly they pay other businesses.
In addition, a consultation will be launched in the coming months to consider new policy measures and legislation that could help address poor business payment practices, including proposals on audit and audit committees. Enforcement of the existing Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance Regulations 2017 is also to be stepped up.
These measures are to sit alongside amendments to existing legislation that take effect in relation to financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2025 and made by the Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance (Amendment) Regulations 2024.
From 26 October 2024, employers must take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their workers, including by third parties.
The EHRC has published updated technical guidance for employers on the steps they can take to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. The EHRC has also published an eight-step practical guide to assist with this preventative duty, including developing an effective anti-harassment policy, using a reporting system that allows workers to raise an issue either anonymously or in name, and regularly monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of an employer’s actions.
The ICO has launched a new audit framework to assist organisations in assessing compliance with data protection laws. This framework features nine toolkits covering areas such as accountability, cybersecurity, and personal data breach management, which should help organisations identify areas for improvement. By using the framework, organisations can enhance their data protection practices and foster a culture of compliance, ultimately building trust with the public.