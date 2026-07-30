30 Jul 2026
Environmental hygiene is often viewed as a fixed cost within veterinary practice, rather than a contributor to clinical and business performance. However, evidence from human health care and emerging veterinary insights shows effective cleaning systems can improve efficiency, reduce infection risks, support antimicrobial stewardship and lower operational costs…
Image: Maridav / iStock
In veterinary practice, environmental hygiene is essential, but often invisible in terms of strategic value. It is typically treated as a routine operational requirement rather than a factor that influences productivity, patient outcomes, or financial performance.
However, increasing pressures around antimicrobial resistance (AMR), staffing constraints and rising operational costs are shifting this perspective. There is growing recognition that how we clean matters as much as what we clean.
Evidence from human health care demonstrates that improved environmental hygiene reduces pathogen transmission and supports infection prevention (Dancer, 2009; Weber et al, 2013). Translating these principles into veterinary practice creates an opportunity not only to improve infection prevention and control (IPC), but to strengthen overall business performance.
High quality microfibre cleaning systems differ from traditional cotton-based approaches by focusing on mechanical removal of contamination, rather than relying heavily on chemicals.
The ultrafine fibres:
Studies in health care environments have shown that microfibre cloths are more effective than traditional materials at reducing microbial contamination on surfaces (Smith et al, 2011).
A key limitation of traditional cleaning is its inability to address biofilm build-up; layers of microorganisms protected by a gel-like matrix that attach to surfaces such as sinks, drains, cages and equipment.
These biofilms:
Disinfection alone is often ineffective against biofilms, as chemical agents struggle to penetrate the protective matrix. Mechanical disruption is essential, making microfibre an important tool for removing this hidden contamination.
Microfibre systems are lighter, simpler to use and more efficient:
This all allows staff to focus on clinical priorities rather than repetitive cleaning processes.
Reusable high-quality microfibre cloths and mops:
High-quality microfibre cleaning typically uses significantly less water than traditional methods and can be performed using water alone for routine cleaning.
This leads to:
Disinfection remains essential to break chains of infection, but its use should be targeted rather than routine. A structured, two-step approach is recommended:
Appropriate use includes:
This approach improves effectiveness while avoiding overuse of chemicals.
There is increasing concern that overuse or incorrect use of disinfectants, particularly quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), may contribute to antimicrobial resistance.
Mechanisms include:
Suboptimal use such as incorrect dilution or insufficient contact time can further promote microbial adaptation.
By reducing unnecessary disinfectant use, practices can:
Improved environmental hygiene lowers the overall microbial burden within the practice environment. This contributes to:
This approach leads to fewer postoperative complications and unplanned rechecks, reduces unnecessary antibiotic use, and lowers the risk of antimicrobial resistance, side effects and costs while supporting antimicrobial stewardship and one health principles.
Although veterinary-specific outcome data remains limited, human health care research consistently demonstrates a link between improved cleaning and reduced transmission of health care-associated pathogens (Otter et al, 2011).
Inadequate cleaning does not just affect hygiene – it creates significant hidden costs.
Even a single infection outbreak can have substantial financial implications.
Poor cleaning outcomes can impact:
This can lead to increased scrutiny, reporting requirements and financial pressure.
To deliver consistent results, cleaning must be standardised and able to be audited.
These tools transform cleaning into a data-driven quality process, improving accountability, and supporting continuous improvement. All three methods are recognised for RCVS PSS assessment.
Although introducing microfibre systems and monitoring tools requires initial investment, the financial return is typically realised through:
This makes environmental hygiene one of the few areas where practices can simultaneously:
Modern veterinary teams increasingly value safe, efficient and environmentally responsible workplaces.
Practices adopting improved IPC systems often experience:
A visibly clean, well-managed environment reinforces professionalism and supports long-term client loyalty.
At Inspiring Vet Care sustainable environmental hygiene methods play a role in our Positive Pawprint sustainability strategy, caring for our people, our patients and our planet, recognising our responsibility to take care of environmental impact and demonstrating our commitment to set new standards for environmental sustainability in veterinary care.
Microfibre cleaning, combined with targeted disinfection, represents a shift from routine cleaning to a strategic, evidence-informed approach to infection prevention.
When supported by training, standardisation and monitoring, this model can deliver measurable benefits across clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and business performance.
In an environment of rising costs and workforce pressures, cleaning smarter not harder offers a practical and sustainable competitive advantage for veterinary practices.
Lisa Tolfree is a senior referral nurse and IPC Manager UK and Ireland for Inspiring Vet Care.