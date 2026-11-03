This article appeared in VBJ (November 2026), Issue 284, Pages 7-11

Deborah James qualified from Hartpury College in 2017 with a BSc in veterinary nursing science and works as team leader at Vet’s Klinic. She has completed an ISFM certificate in feline nursing and is in her second year of her MSc in veterinary nursing at the University of Glasgow. She has two cats at home: Tipsy, a 10-year-old hand-reared cat, and six-year-old Frank. In her spare time, you can find Deborah snuggled with a book or teaching and participating in pole fitness and aerial arts.