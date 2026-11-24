24 Nov 2026
Quarry Vets’ extension has added two new consult rooms, a second operating theatre, dedicated dental suite and improved cat ward to its facilities.
Pictured (from left): Romana Vince, head nurse; Neil Williams, veterinary surgeon and clinical director; Donna Owen, veterinary care assistant; Lindsey Jones, veterinary surgeon and clinical director and Sam Prosser, receptionist, in the newly completed extension.
A vet practice in Shrewsbury is celebrating the addition of new facilities it says will enhance the experience of both patients and clients.
A one-storey extension of Quarry Vets’ Brassey Road practice is now complete, meaning the site now boasts two extra consult rooms for a total of five, with one being a cat-only room and the other being a dedicated quiet space for noise-sensitive patients and bereaved clients.
It also features a second operating theatre, dedicated dental suite with a digital dental x-ray machine and improved cat ward.
The facilities, created in response to increasing local demand, will expand the practice’s appointment capacity and its oral hygiene service.
Quarry Vets is among the oldest in Shrewsbury, having served the community for 125 years.
It moved into the Brassey Road site, where it runs its own year-round out-of-hours service, in 1996.
Clinical director Neil Williams said: “After many months of planning how we can best meet the needs of local pets and their owners, we’re very excited that our new facilities have been completed.
“It’s great for clients because we can care for more pets and perform more surgeries, and we have focused on creating a space where patients who are nervous can feel calm and comfortable.”