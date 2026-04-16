16 Apr 2026
Vet Dynamics leads free pricing and finance webinar
Speakers include VMG president Rebecca Robinson and Vet Dynamics managing director Alan Robinson.
The event will feature Vet Dynamics managing director Alan Robinson.
Vet business consultancy experts Vet Dynamics are leading a webinar centred around veterinary finance and holding pricing conversations with colleagues and clients.
The free one-hour session “The money conversation – clarity for leaders, confidence for teams” will be hosted by the Webinar Vet on 21 April at 12.30pm.
Sector experts
It will feature a trio of veterinary surgeons from Vet Dynamics – managing director Alan Robinson, business development consultant and VMG president Rebecca Robinson and business development coach Gemma Barmby.
The three-part session will cover the fundamentals of veterinary finance, what vets’ time needs to be worth to ensure a healthy and sustainable practice, helping team members feel confident discussing pricing and how to overcome resistance to change.
The CPD webinar can be registered for at the Webinar Vet.