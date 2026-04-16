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16 Apr 2026

Vet Dynamics leads free pricing and finance webinar

Speakers include VMG president Rebecca Robinson and Vet Dynamics managing director Alan Robinson.  

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Chris Simpson

Job Title
Vet Dynamics leads free pricing and finance webinar

The event will feature Vet Dynamics managing director Alan Robinson.

Vet business consultancy experts Vet Dynamics are leading a webinar centred around veterinary finance and holding pricing conversations with colleagues and clients.

The free one-hour session “The money conversation – clarity for leaders, confidence for teams” will be hosted by the Webinar Vet on 21 April at 12.30pm.

Sector experts

It will feature a trio of veterinary surgeons from Vet Dynamics – managing director Alan Robinson, business development consultant and VMG president Rebecca Robinson and business development coach Gemma Barmby.

The three-part session will cover the fundamentals of veterinary finance, what vets’ time needs to be worth to ensure a healthy and sustainable practice, helping team members feel confident discussing pricing and how to overcome resistance to change.

The CPD webinar can be registered for at the Webinar Vet.