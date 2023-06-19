19 Jun 2023
Vets for Pets holds open day to showcase its first rebranded practice – a newly refurbished 24-hour hospital in Birstall near Leeds.
Julie and Keith Leonard (middle) at the opening of the new Vets for Pets extension in Birstall, Leeds.
Vets for Pets has unveiled its first fully refurbished location as part of a major rebrand.
The company – part of Pets at Home – has rebranded from Vets4Pets to Vets for Pets, with around 500 of its joint venture partner veterinary surgeries and practices set to rebrand over the next few years.
The first practice to complete the process was the Vets for Pets practice based in Pets at Home at Spring Ram Retail Park in Birstall, near Leeds.
To mark the occasion, the practice held an open day last week (14 June) to showcase the new branding, as well as a refurbishment and extension, which has increased its size by more than 1,800 sq ft, and doubled both consulting and clinical capacity.
The practice was opened by Keith Leonard and his wife Julie in 2013, and has since grown into a hospital providing emergency and out-of-hours veterinary care, along with 24-hour inpatient care.
Services now available include:
Dr Leonard said: “This expansion has been a real team effort, and it’s so rewarding to see all our hard work pay off. To be the first Vets for Pets practice in the country to receive the new branding is a major milestone for us, and really reflects everything we do to set standards across the industry.
“Thanks to the joint venture partner scheme, we had the choice to adopt the new design and brand, from the colours on the walls to the chairs in the waiting room – helping us to nurture an environment where our team can truly strive. It’s immensely rewarding to see that independence and clinical freedom come to life through this refurbishment, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Louise Stonier, chief operating officer for Vets for Pets, added: “Along with being among some of the best professionals in the industry, our colleagues and partners are, first and foremost, passionate about making life better for pets and the people who love them – and our new brand is all about bringing this to life.
“Keith, Julie and the whole team at Vets for Pets Leeds Birstall really embody this – and are brilliant examples of going above and beyond to deliver exceptional care for pets. It’s been fantastic to work with them on such a landmark occasion.”