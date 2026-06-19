19 Jun 2026
Vet group moves the needle with £43k fund-raising
More than 1,000 colleagues across Europe took part in VetPartners’ annual Month of Movement initiative for charity.
Caerphilly Vets organised a team dog walk as part of Month of Movement.
A veterinary group raised more than £43,000 for charity last month as colleagues across Europe took part in fund-raising efforts.
As part of VetPartners’ annual Month of Movement, more than 10,000 colleagues from the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal took part in physical activities to boost their well-being in May.
The group collectively logged 10,848 hours of activity – equivalent to 452 days – with every hour earning a VetPartners donation, generating a total of £43,391.
Beneficiaries
In Great Britain, the group will donate £12,988 each to Vetlife and the World Land Trust, while in Ireland the initiative will provide donations of £1,450 to Guide Dogs NI and €1,813 to Irish Guide Dogs.
Efforts ranged from Caerphilly Vets organising a team dog walk to Viking Vets team members taking part in the Great Bristol Run, and Natterjacks Vets’ Armiche Fernandez Sanchez running a 100km ultramarathon.
VetPartners Group head of environmental, social, and governance Hannah James said: “Month of Movement is our biggest charity event of the year, bringing together colleagues from across all VetPartners countries to raise money for important causes while getting active.
“The initiative creates a shared experience across the entire VetPartners group, uniting teams in every country around a common goal of supporting well-being, strengthening connections and making a positive impact in our communities.”