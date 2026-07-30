30 Jul 2026
Short survey is part of a research project into challenges facing vet practice managers.
Image: Song_about_summer / Adobe Stock
Veterinary leaders have been invited to complete a survey on the challenges of managing veterinary practices.
The anonymous 10-minute questionnaire is open to leaders, practice owners and managers.
It is part of a new research project launched by Agilio Software and the VMG, “Facing the Future: The Veterinary Practice Management Challenges and Evolution Report”.
The report will cover different areas of practice management including staffing, recruitment and retention, team well-being, culture and workplace experience, technology, AI, and CMA compliance, readiness and operational impact.
The findings will be presented at Agilio Live in September and at London Vet Show in November.
Emma Barnes, managing director of Agilio Software’s veterinary division, said: “We work with veterinary practices every day and we hear the same things repeatedly – people are stretched, the pressures are growing, and yet the profession doesn’t have the data to show what that actually looks like at scale.
“Until now, this conversation has been happening in staff rooms and at conferences but never captured in a way that gives the whole profession something to hold up as evidence.
“This survey is a chance for every practice manager and practice owner to have their experience counted. The more people who take part, the stronger the findings will be – and the more useful they will be for everyone.”
VMG president Rebecca Robinson added: “The VMG exists to support the people who lead in veterinary practices, and our own research has always given a strong picture of leadership capability across the profession.
“What this survey adds is the missing piece, the day-to-day operational and people management reality that practice managers face, and that has never been captured at this scale before.”
The online survey closes on 16 August, with respondents entered into a draw to win a £100 Amazon voucher.