12 Dec 2023
Canadian non-profit Veterinarians Without Borders, which provides an emergency response and offers on-the-ground support following disasters, has rebranded to expand its reach into the US.
Image source: Veterinarians_Without_Borders.
A non-profit organisation focused on animal health in war-torn and emergency-hit parts of the world has rebranded to expand its reach into the US.
Canadian-based Veterinarians Without Borders/Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VWB/VSF) has established a registered charity south of the border and has rebranded as VWB North America.
The organisation said it already served 1.5 million people and animals each year through a range of programmes. In Ukraine, for example, it has supported more than 255,000 animals, delivered more than 1,286 tons of food, conducted more than 11,000 spays and neuters and held more than 3,000 online veterinary consultations.
A key part of its work is providing an emergency response and offering on-the-ground support following disasters, with it heavily involved in responding to the Saipan typhoon, Turkey-Syria earthquake, northern Canada wildfire response and Pakistan floods.
Executive director for VWB/VSF Charmaine Brett said: “From providing emergency response support after the Maui fires to recently offering training services to animal welfare organisations in Vermont and Pennsylvania, we have a strong presence in the United States and look forward to officially capturing this inspiring work under VWB North America.
“Our work is truly driven by the support of our team members, volunteers and donors, and we hope this expansion will lay the foundation for growth in our programming, leaving a lasting impact on more animals, people and communities.”
More about the organisation is available at https://www.vwb.org/site/home