21 Jan 2026
Vet practice appeals for return of ‘vital’ pet ambulance stolen for second time
Vets for Pets Bournemouth said home and charity visits and pet transfers are currently no longer possible.
It's the second time the ambulance at Vets for Pets Bournemouth has been stolen.
Owners of a Bournemouth veterinary practice have appealed for the return of a stolen pet ambulance, the theft of which has “significantly impacted” their ability to support local pet owners.
The ambulance – which was said not to contain any medicines or equipment at the time of the theft – was taken from Vets for Pets Bournemouth’s Victoria Park Road car park shortly before 10pm on Wednesday 14 January.
The practice said CCTV footage shows the ambulance being taken away on a low loader between 9:45pm and 9:55pm having been dragged out from its parking space, with three men involved.
‘Significantly impacted’
Practice owners Tom and Leanne Mowlem said: “We are saddened by the theft of our pet ambulance. We are a locally owned veterinary practice and this ambulance is not just a vehicle to us, it is a vital part of how we care for pets in our community.
“The ambulance was specifically designed to allow us to carry out home visits, support local charities and safely transport animals when required. Without it, our ability to support local pet owners will be significantly impacted.
“We put an awful lot of care and investment into building this service for our community, but mostly we’re so upset by its loss because its value to local pets and their owners is far greater than its monetary worth.
“This theft directly affects our team and more importantly, the animals we care for every day.”
Previous theft
As well as home visits, the ambulance was used to carry out charity visits to Waggy Tails Rescue Dorset and for transferring pets to and from Vets Now Bournemouth’s emergency out-of-hours clinic.
The practice is appealing for anyone with doorbell or CCTV footage that may help lead to the return of the vehicle, which has been previously stolen and subsequently recovered once before, to contact the police.
Dorset Police confirmed enquiries will be carried out and said no arrests have been made.