25 Mar
“Following our urgent requests for clarification through lobbying the Government, veterinary surgeries have now been explicitly listed as an exception to the closures” – BVA/RCVS.
The BVA and RCVS have confirmed that veterinary surgeries have been explicitly listed as an exception to the Government’s mandatory closure order for many UK businesses.
Amid some initial confusion as to the status of veterinary practices in the lockdown, a statement from the BVA released today (Wednesday 25 March) said: “On Monday evening, the BVA and RCVS moved quickly to determine what the announcement would mean for veterinary care and, while seeking urgent clarification from the Government, we agreed veterinary practices could continue to operate to provide emergency care, fulfil urgent prescriptions, and maintain the food supply chain.
“The lack of clarity in Government announcements over which premises could stay open caused some confusion on Tuesday and we recognise that this information was being assembled quickly.
“Following our urgent requests for clarification through lobbying the Government, veterinary surgeries have now been explicitly listed as an exception to the closures.”
It continued: “Veterinary practices may remain open under the new rules. However, the number of clients seen face-to-face should be kept to an absolute minimum and veterinary teams must insist on strict social distancing measures at all times.”
The RCVS has recently updated its series of FAQs to help veterinary professionals understand the new rules, including small animal practice and those working in ambulatory roles – for example, equine and farm vets.
Further guidance will also be provided as the Government’s longer-term position is clarified.
The BVA is developing further guidance to provide clear examples of what constitutes routine, urgent and emergency care. This will be available shortly.