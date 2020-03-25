Amid some initial confusion as to the status of veterinary practices in the lockdown, a statement from the BVA released today (Wednesday 25 March) said: “On Monday evening, the BVA and RCVS moved quickly to determine what the announcement would mean for veterinary care and, while seeking urgent clarification from the Government, we agreed veterinary practices could continue to operate to provide emergency care, fulfil urgent prescriptions, and maintain the food supply chain.