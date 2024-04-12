12 Apr
A joint response by the BVA, the BSAVA, the BVNA, SPVS and the VMG has been published after a consultation on plans for a full market investigation ended yesterday (11 April).
Several veterinary bodies have joined forces to voice their concerns about the portrayal of the sector and the potential outcomes for it from an ongoing competition inquiry.
A consultation on proposals for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a formal market investigation of companion animal services ended yesterday (11 April).
Following the deadline, the BVA published details of its consultation response, compiled in collaboration with the BSAVA, the BVNA, SPVS and the VMG.
In the 10-page document, the organisations did welcome certain aspects of the authority’s findings – particularly its comments relating to the sector’s current legislative framework.
But they also argued other issues, such as the suggested lack of clarity around the ownership of some practices, could be addressed through voluntary measures.
BVA president Anna Judson insisted her organisation wanted “healthy competition and consumer choice”, and acknowledged the need for further scrutiny of some of the issues the report highlighted.
But she said they had also been “extremely disappointed” by the report’s suggestion that clinicians would seek to capitalise on owners’ wish to do their best for their pets by offering more expensive treatments.
Dr Judson continued: “Vets enter this high-pressure profession out of genuine care for animals and will always prioritise their health and welfare.
“We also have significant concerns about the suggestion that practices might be mandated to provide information to clients about quality or outcome-related measures.
“We do not see primary concerns about the quality of veterinary treatment and we believe such a requirement would not meaningfully support consumer choice.
“Instead, it would be extremely challenging to deliver and could significantly exacerbate many of the complex issues faced by our members, who are already under significant pressure.”
The groups further urged the authority to be “mindful” of its language amid a further spike in the abuse of practice teams following the publication of its initial report last month.
The CMA has said it will “consider responses and decide whether to make a market investigation reference”, although no timescale has been set out for that process.
Meanwhile, the BVA has also confirmed the CMA review will be the subject of two sessions at the forthcoming BVA Live event in Birmingham on 6 and 7 June.