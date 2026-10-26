26 October 2026
With PPE having evolved, why has glove dispensing not kept up? Polyco Healthline provides some answers…
From routine consultations and examinations to surgical procedures and cleaning, disposable gloves are a vital PPE workplace item for veterinary practices. Yet the humble glove box has barely evolved.
Gloves can clump together, be unnecessarily handled or fall to the floor, creating avoidable waste and raising questions around hygiene and efficiency.
In an industry where practices are scrutinised for their measures in controlling infection spread under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme, even small improvements to everyday processes can make a difference.
So, if PPE has evolved, why hasn’t glove dispensing?
The message is clear: it is time for change.
SafeDon has been designed to challenge this overlooked part of the PPE process, offering veterinary practices a smarter, more hygienic way to access disposable gloves.
Its patented automated interleaving system uniformly packs and layers each glove within the box, allowing them to be dispensed by the cuff, one at a time, every time.
From routine examinations and treatments to cleaning and animal care, disposable gloves are accessed repeatedly throughout the day. SafeDon offers a simple change that can help veterinary teams reduce opportunities for cross-contamination, minimise unnecessary waste and improve efficiency.
Innovation doesn’t always mean introducing complex new technology. Sometimes, it means looking at something familiar and asking whether it could work better.
With SafeDon, the cuff is presented first, allowing veterinary professionals to remove each glove without unnecessarily touching critical glove areas such as the palm or fingers.
These are the areas that come into direct contact with animal patients, equipment and surrounding surfaces.
By reducing unnecessary handling, SafeDon can help minimise opportunities for cross-contamination and support good infection prevention and control practices.
The result? A reduction in the risk of cross-contamination by up to 96%1.
For veterinary teams working across multiple patients and clinical environments, it is a simple innovation that can help reinforce everyday hygiene standards.
In a busy veterinary practice, frequent glove changes are part of everyday care. Staff need to access gloves quickly and easily, without unnecessary waste or disruption.
Yet traditional glove boxes can make something as simple as taking a single glove frustrating. Multiple gloves can come out at once, with some falling to the floor or being unnecessarily handled.
SafeDon addresses this by dispensing gloves one by one, ensuring only the glove needed is removed from the box.
This simple change helps reduce avoidable glove waste, makes better use of PPE supplies and allows veterinary teams to get on with the task at hand.
Space is often limited in veterinary practices, yet essential PPE needs to be readily accessible across consultation rooms, treatment areas and other clinical environments.
By interleaving gloves inside the box, SafeDon creates a compact format that can hold up to 100% more gloves per box than conventional glove boxes2.
That means more gloves in less space, helping practices make better use of storage and reduce the frequency of replenishing glove boxes throughout the day.
Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration across the veterinary profession, as practices look for ways to reduce their environmental impact without compromising clinical standards.
Disposable PPE is an essential part of infection prevention, but it also contributes to the volume of waste generated through everyday veterinary care.
While appropriate glove use must always be guided by clinical need and infection prevention requirements, there are opportunities to reduce unnecessary waste through better packaging design.
SafeDon’s compact format offers opportunities to reduce packaging waste and improve transportation efficiency2:
For veterinary practices and larger veterinary groups looking to improve sustainability across their operations, these improvements demonstrate how rethinking everyday consumables can contribute to wider environmental objectives.
And importantly, all without changing when or why veterinary professionals wear gloves.
Veterinary medicine continues to evolve, driven by advances in clinical practice, technology and a growing focus on animal welfare.
Yet innovation does not always have to involve a new diagnostic tool or sophisticated treatment. Sometimes, meaningful improvements can come from rethinking the everyday essentials that veterinary teams rely on.
The traditional glove box has been accepted for so long that questioning it may seem unnecessary. But SafeDon is challenging that status quo, offering a different approach to how disposable gloves are accessed.
For veterinary practices, the benefits extend beyond convenience. SafeDon offers an opportunity to support infection prevention, reduce unnecessary glove waste, improve storage efficiency and contribute to reduced environmental impact.
So, the question is no longer simply why change the glove box? It is why wouldn’t you?
SafeDon. Be part of the change in glove dispensing.
Request a free sample by clicking the link below, scanning the QR code or get in touch.
telephone: 0333 320 8550 · email: [email protected] · website: polycohealthline.com