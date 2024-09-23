23 Sept
Project leaders have described the recognition given to their work on neurodiversity as “incredible” and hope it will continue to break down barriers in the sector.
A veterinary charity has received a national award for its work to raise awareness of neurodiversity within the sector.
Vetlife received the Campaign of the Year prize at the Association of Charitable Organisations (ACO) awards on 12 September.
The initiative, supported by a grant from the Zoetis Foundation, was intended to help raise understanding of neurodiversity and break down barriers to support.
The campaign offers a range of resources including videos and blogs, plus presentations at major sector events.
Award organisers said both Vetlife and the other category winners had displayed “outstanding dedication and excellence, setting new standards and inspiring positive change”.
Vetlife trustee and project leader Kirstie Pickles said: “To be shortlisted was an honour, but to win this award is just incredible and is a testament to the dedication and passion that the team put into the campaign.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to lead this project, and share this much-needed information with the veterinary community.
“It is our hope that this campaign and its resources will enable and initiate discussions within teams to ensure that all within our wonderful veterinary professions can thrive.“