26 Nov 2026
Austin Donnelly said he will seek to establish core quality principles for patient care across the group.
Austin Donnelly will assume his new role in March 2027.
A large veterinary group has announced the appointment of its new group veterinary director.
VetPartners Ireland business development director and clinical board lead Austin Donnelly will take up his new role within the wider group in March next year.
VetPartners said Dr Donnelly will provide a strong clinical voice at the highest level of the organisation and play a key role in bringing the group’s strategy to life.
He will also serve as chair of the group clinical board.
Dr Donnelly said: “Having been clinical board lead for Ireland for the past three years, I’m excited to take on a wider leadership role, providing support and direction for clinical leads across the group.
“One of my early priorities will be to establish core quality principles for patient care and the service we deliver across all our countries.
“I also want to develop a strong platform for research and development, bringing knowledge and expertise together across the group, embracing innovation, helping to translate new ideas into practice and keeping abreast of knowledge and data we are harnessing.”
The University College Dublin graduate began his veterinary career in 2009 before spending a decade in mixed and small animal practice in Australia.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said she was looking forward to working with Dr Donnelly in his new role, adding: “In this new role he will continue supporting our team members, clients and patients across all countries by working closely with the clinical leads in our country as well as our country MDs and other central support functions.
“With his wonderful, empathetic leadership style and passion for our profession, I am going to enjoy watching what comes next.”