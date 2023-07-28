28 Jul 2023
Owners of Isabelle Vets say the deal puts the practice in “safe hands” for future generations.
Isabelle Vets directors Sarah-Jane Heathcote (left) and Doreen Munn-Litten.
VetPartners has announced the acquisition of Isabelle Vets, the oldest veterinary practice on the island of Guernsey.
The practice has been operating on the island since 1919 and operates sites in the capital, St Peter Port, and L’Islet.
Directors Doreen Munn-Litten and Sarah-Jane Heathcote, who have run the business in partnership for the past three years, will continue as practice leaders following the deal.
Dr Munn-Litten said: “Having provided more than 100 years of service for the animals of Guernsey, it is important to us that we continue to progress for future generations with the practice in safe hands.
“We look after all the dairy herds on the island, most of the horses and many small animals, and partnering with a larger veterinary group will provide huge benefits. Through VetPartners, we will be able to access greater resources and expertise covering all species.
“Everything will look and feel the same for our clients, but it will enable us to remain at the leading edge of premium veterinary care.”
Isabelle Vets employs 45 staff – including 11 vets – across its two sites.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “We are excited to welcome our new colleagues from Isabelle Vets.
“They are a highly respected practice and are rightly proud of their reputation for providing outstanding care for the animals of Guernsey.”