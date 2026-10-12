12 Oct 2026
Jo Malone raised the sum for Vetlife and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Jo Malone has just completed the 5 Valleys Ultra in Ambleside.
A senior vet has raised more than £14,000 for charity after running a gruelling ultra-marathon.
VetPartners chief executive and co-founder Jo Malone took on the 5 Valleys Ultra in Ambleside, a 58.4km (36.3 miles) race through the Lake District in support of Vetlife and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Mrs Malone braved 2,303 metres of ascent to finish the run in eight hours and 54 minutes, finishing 33rd out of around 300 women who took part.
She has raised £9,420 on her GiveWheel page, where donations can still be made, split evenly between the two charities.
VetPartners will double the amount raised for Vetlife, its chosen charity for 2026 and contribute an additional 20% of the funds raised for Macmillan.
Mrs Malone said she was “incredibly proud” to have raised the sum, adding: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have made it across the finish line. It was an incredibly tough day, but also one I’ll remember for a very long time.
“There were definitely moments when I wondered why I had signed up for it, particularly on some of those climbs. But knowing that we were raising money for two causes that mean so much to me kept me going.”