26 Jun 2026
Group founder Jo Malone finished in the top five women in the Lakeland Trails half marathon challenge.
Julia Shrubb (left) and Jo Malone after the race.
A trio from VetPartners have raised almost £4,000 for a leading veterinary sector charity in a gruelling trail run challenge.
Founder and chief executive Jo Malone, equine vet Julia Shrubb and equine business development director Roger Dixon took on the Lakeland Trails in Coniston, accruing £1,955 for Vetlife on their JustGiving page.
The total will be matched by VetPartners from its charity fund, taking the overall total to £3,910.
In the half marathon challenge, Mrs Malone clocked a time of 2:02:57 to finish 21st out of 196 runners – as well as the fifth-highest woman and the fastest woman aged above 50 – while Dr Shrubb finished 61st with a time of 2:20:10.
Mr Dixon finished 29th of 87 runners in the marathon race with a time of 4:29:54.
Mrs Malone said: “Vetlife is such an important charity which supports members of the profession during difficult periods of their life. It is a charity we have always supported but even more so this year as they are VetPartners’ chosen charity of the year.
“It was great fun taking part in the Lakeland Trails and a big thank you to everyone who donated to our JustGiving page as every penny is vital to support the work of Vetlife.”