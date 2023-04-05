5 Apr 2023
The York-based firm has acquired three more practice groups, doubling its presence in the republic.
Gavin McCoubrey.
VetPartners has announced the acquisition of three new veterinary businesses in Ireland in a move it claims will create a “strong foundation” for the company there.
More than 100 additional staff have joined the firm following the deals for the Riverview Veterinary Group (RVG) in Cork, the Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Wicklow and the All Creatures Veterinary Group in Monaghan.
Bosses of the three groups, which operate across 12 sites between them, believe the agreements will help them to secure their long-term futures.
Avondale clinical director Declan Ryan said: “Avondale Veterinary is at a stage now where it needs big investment in premises, equipment and, most of all, the team.
“VetPartners are in a better position to make this a reality than we were. We are really looking forward to this new venture.”
More than 50 staff work for RVG, which was set up 75 years ago and is one of the oldest mixed practices in Ireland, across five premises.
Its clinical director, Michael Sexton, said: “We believe this will enable RVG to continue on the strong growth we have achieved over the past few decades in general and the past five years in particular.
“We are excited about the plans for the future and the benefits this will deliver for our clients and team members.”
All Creatures counterpart Christopher Cronin added: “Together, we will establish a prime service for the farming community of Monaghan and Cavan, and our small animal clients.
“The investment of VetPartners will allow us to achieve our shared values and we feel the future looks bright.”
The deals mean the York-based company now owns six veterinary businesses in Ireland, in addition to its presence in Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the Channel Islands.
VetPartners’ Ireland managing director Gavin McCoubrey said: “We are so proud that these three amazing practices have chosen to join us because they are so respected in Ireland.
“They are a great cultural fit for VetPartners, and they share our values in the way they support and care for people.
“Our growth in Ireland is exciting, and I believe the addition of Riverview, Avondale and All Creatures show how highly regarded we are, and how much people trust in what we are building.”