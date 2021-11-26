26 Nov
Nominations open to RCVS council and VN council, respectively, with applications encouraged until Monday 31 January.
Nominations are open now for candidates willing to stand for RCVS council and VN council elections next year.
Elections to both will take place fully online again, and vets and VNs interested in standing have until Monday 31 January 2022 to put their names forward.
Full eligibility criteria for RCVS council and VN council are available now.
Eleanor Ferguson, RCVS registrar and returning officer for the elections, said: “Last year demonstrated that we are able to successfully hold our elections online, making the process more efficient and convenient for our members, as well as cutting out the financial and environmental costs that come with posting tens of thousands of ballot papers and booklets across the UK and, indeed, the world.
“Once again, for prospective RCVS and VN council election candidates, this will mean that, rather than having to send us hard copies of your nomination documents in the post, the forms can simply be emailed to the college along with the relevant digital photographs and electronic signatures.
“We look forward to hearing from prospective candidates, and are happy to give further information about what being an RCVS council or VN council member means and what the role entails to those who may be considering standing for office.”
VN council chairman Matthew Rendle said: “This 60th anniversary year for the veterinary nursing profession has been a time to take stock about how far the profession has come and where it is going.
“One thing I have appreciated is the important role both VN council and its committees will continue to have in this development process, by making key decisions on areas such as student training and well-being, CPD, post-registration qualifications and statuses, and registration of veterinary nurses.
“I would be happy to talk to anyone who might be interested in joining VN council about its role, and how you could contribute both to it and to the wider profession.”