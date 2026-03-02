2 Mar 2026
Delegates have been urged to adapt to the availability of alternative information sources before clients attend a practice.
Image: © YakobchukOlena/Fotolia.
The veterinary sector needs to adapt to being “no longer the first opinion” for many of its clients, senior clinicians have suggested.
SPVS Congress delegates also heard lessons may need to be drawn from other industries to help address the range of alternative information sources now available to the public.
The issues were highlighted during a discussion on whether practices are evolving as fast as their clients during the second day of the annual gathering in Birmingham.
IVC Evidensia head of farm practice, Paul Horwood, told the session: “We are no longer the first opinion.
“We still think our clients are coming to us at the very, very start of the journey but the world has moved on.”
He went on to highlight the car industry’s “digital transformation” to respond to customers increasingly visiting dealerships after deciding what vehicle they wanted.
Dr Horwood suggested AI tools and other options were taking veterinary clients in a similar direction, admitting clinicians may not be “comfortable” with the paths chosen.
Vet Voices director Robyn Lowe said it had received more than 1,000 responses to questions posted on its platform around the topic as she argued there was a need for the sector to consider where it can do better.
She said the extent to which owners wanted to be “involved and invested” in their animals’ care was hugely positive.
But she warned there was also a risk of clients “drowning in misinformation” from alternative sources as she urged delegates to focus on ensuring treatment plans are confirmed with animal owners.
Dr Horwood also called for awareness of the potential for a “mismatch” of communication, pointing out that many complaints originate from issues of interaction between clinicians and their clients.