2 Nov 2026
Practices urged to join PVA campaign to highlight impact of CMA reforms on the sector.
Independent vets have been urged to invite local MPs to their practices to discuss the impact of regulatory reforms of the sector.
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) held a webinar on 23 October urging clinicians to join its campaign to change the strategic steer given to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
PVA director Iain McGill said in the webinar: “It’s a massive fight… We want to put household affordability into the Budget debate. That’s also about practice affordability.”
The deadline for a judicial review to be launched with the Competition Appeals Tribunal is 21 November, two months on from the orders coming into force.
Dr McGill said: “We don’t want to have to go to a judicial review. We’d rather have some legal mechanism to stop the implementation of the orders and/or the prime minister and chancellor to back down on this on this original steer and give a new one.
“Or at least make an announcement they’re going to consider a new one, and then we can carry on the pressure to get the CMA’s orders overturned.”
He continued: “What we’d like independent vets to do, if you’d like to join our campaign, is to invite your MP into the practice.
“Give one anonymised cost example of where you know there’s a cost that’s going to go up [as a result of the CMA’s orders], and there’s increased pressure on the practice.”
He urged practices to invite local journalists to report on the MP’s visit and to sign up to a shared statement and letter addressed to Government officials, the VMD, veterinary and wider press and prime minister Andy Burnham.
Dr McGill concluded: “It’s making a statement that we, the independents, are being pushed down to the wire…
“We’d really appreciate it if you join us. You’re respected, trusted professionals, and your evidence matters. MPs will be interested to come and see around your practices.”