16 Feb 2023
Event features a wide range of speakers on topics from content creation and time-saving tips, to branding to addressing emotive topics online.
Vet Katie Ford and partner Simon Howard are hosting VETstagram 2023 in Manchester in March.
A one-day social media summit designed specifically for the veterinary profession, which promises to help “take your social media game to the next level”, is set to take place in Manchester next month.
VETstagram 2023 – hosted by vet, coach and speaker Katie Ford, and her partner Simon Howard of Introducing Events – will take place on Sunday 26 March, the day after the close of BSAVA Congress at The Student (inside The Hive), on Lever Street in the city’s northern quarter.
Aimed at content creators – whether solo or managing practice social media – and veterinary-based entrepreneurs, the event features a wide range of speakers on topics from content creation and time-saving tips, to branding to addressing emotive topics online. Speakers on the day include:
The day opens with an inspiring session from Hercule Van Wolfwinkle, who has raised more than £250,000 and counting on social media, including for the charity StreetVet, and a live drawing auction in aid of StreetVet will be held in the run-up to the event.
The day will wrap with a 90-minute public speaking, body language and storytelling workshop from the team at SpeakEasy, which has empowered more than 100,000 to be more confident in speaking.
Dr Ford said: “I am very excited to bring together this incredible line-up of speakers, who are all using social media for good within the profession in so many different ways.
“I can’t wait to welcome content creators, practice social media managers, entrepreneurs and community members to Manchester to give them an experience that’s unforgettable for all the right reasons.
“I know the ripple effects of this event and the much-needed conversations will have an impact much larger than I can comprehend within the veterinary world.”
More information on the event and how to register is available online.