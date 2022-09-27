27 Sept 2022
Survey of vets and VNs aims to gain future topic ideas for the digital learning platform.
Vets and VNs are being surveyed for suggested topic ideas for the RCVS free digital learning platform, RCVS Academy.
The platform hosts courses with high-quality, interactive content that aims to support members of the professions at all stages of their careers to meet professional standards.
The short survey will ask veterinary professionals for their preferred types of learning content (for example, scenarios, quizzes and interactive lessons), as well as whether they would like further courses of content in the following areas:
Jennifer Ayers, RCVS Academy manager, said: “We’ve been so pleased with the success of the RCVS Academy since its launch this summer, with around 700 enrolments for our courses and three additional courses being added to our repertoire as well.
“As a free learning resource that brings together expertise from the college and beyond, we are eager to continue expanding and improving the academy. In order to do so effectively, we need to have a better understanding of what vets and vet nurses are looking for. If you are able to spare five minutes to complete the survey, you can help ensure we are delivering learning and development to best support you.”
The survey runs to 21 November and can be accessed online.