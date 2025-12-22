22 Dec 2025
Virbac announces deal for feline hyperthyroidism drug
Bosses say they want to support more cats living with the condition after acquiring Thyronorm.
A major animal health company’s deal for a leading feline hyperthyroidism treatment can help to increase access to the product, bosses have claimed.
Virbac has today, 22 December, announced its acquisition of Thyronorm, a liquid product intended to make it easier for clinicians and pet owners to manage the condition, from Norbrook.
Handover period
A handover period between the two companies is underway and bosses have stressed veterinary practices will still be able to get the product from their usual wholesalers during that process.
Virbac product manager Vicky Le Fanu said: “Virbac’s global presence and strong veterinary relationships position us to expand access and education around Thyronorm.
“We are delighted to add such a well-respected product to our growing feline and endocrinology portfolios.”
‘Proven track record’
Thyronorm has been marketed since 2016 for the treatment of hyperthyroidism, which is thought to affect more than 10% of cats in the UK alone.
Group chief executive Paul Martingell added: “This acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing animal health by investing in innovative specialty products for conditions with growing unmet needs.
“Virbac has a proven track record of integrating and growing such assets, and we look forward to working closely with Norbrook to support even more senior cats with this condition.”