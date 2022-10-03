3 Oct 2022
College formally welcomes eight new overseas graduate vet surgeons and six new overseas-trained VNs on to their respective registers in an online event.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett.
Eight overseas-trained graduate vets and six overseas-trained VNs have been welcomed to the respective RCVS registers in a virtual ceremony.
To practise in the UK, both vets and VNs who have trained abroad in a qualification not recognised by the RCVS must pass an examination that allows them to register.
Vets have to pass the RCVS Statutory Membership Examination, which covers written papers and clinical/practical exams. VNs must pass the RCVS VN Pre-registration Examination, which includes a series of clinical skills practical tests.
Before welcoming the vets and VNs to their respective registers, RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “I am in total admiration of our successful candidates here today who studied for, took and passed their exams during a period of continued uncertainty due to COVID and other global factors.
“Today’s new veterinary members all passed an online written examination and then went on to sit the OSCE at Glasgow vet school in July. The new veterinary nurse members had to demonstrate that they had a qualification similar to that completed by veterinary nurses in the UK before sitting their OSCE at MYF Training Aldershot or Hartpury University Gloucester.”
After taking each vet and VN through their professional declarations, RCVS president Melissa Donald said: “You have overcome many obstacles to get to this place and no one can take that away from you. You should be so proud.
“As a small profession, the friendships and connections you will make during your professional careers will last a lifetime; treasure these relationships and take every opportunity to develop them everywhere you go.
“My advice to you is to be brave. Not reckless, but brave. Say yes to opportunities, give things a go. They won’t all succeed, but they will take you to places you would never have thought possible. And all the way through, be kind and support one another.”