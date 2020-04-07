7 Apr
Temporary changes announced by the directorate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic mean veterinarians can now delegate the retail supply of medicines to internet retailers or wholesale dealers for home delivery.
The VMD has relaxed the enforcement of specific provisions of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMRs) to allow vets to delegate the retail supply of veterinary medicines to internet retailers or wholesale dealers for home delivery to the end user.
This decision has immediate effect and will initially last until 30 April when the VMD will review it.
The VMD will not issue an improvement notice if there are breaches of the relevant provisions of paragraph 8 of Schedule 3 of the VMRs during this period. For further information, read the statement from the VMD.
This is a temporary VMD enforcement policy in relation to specific obligations under the VMRs only. The VMRs continue to apply.
The VMD may continue to take action to enforce those obligations in cases where the procedures described in the statement are not followed.
These changes do not affect the existing provisions that allow a veterinary surgeon in exceptional circumstances – for example, for animal welfare reasons – to instruct a Wholesale Dealer Authorisation holder to deliver medicines to the client’s premises.