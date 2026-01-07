7 Jan 2026
Tickets are on sale for the annual event, which returns to Stratford-upon-Avon this spring.
Author and polar adventurer Victoria Humphries is keynote speaker for VMG Congress 2026.
A veterinary industry body has unveiled a theme of “United in Leadership” for its annual congress in 2026, which will also debut a new participant-driven format.
VMG Congress returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon from Wednesday 22 to Friday 24 April.
The group introduced “ShareSPACE” sessions online last year, which provide members the opportunity to discuss challenges and ways to tackle them with their peers. Due to the format’s popularity, interactive ShareSPACE Live sessions are said to form a key part of Thursday’s programme.
Participants in the sessions will collectively decide on discussion topics, lead conversations and identify follow-up actions, which will be supported by the VMG.
The programme also features lectures from leadership and management experts from across the veterinary sector and beyond.
Among the speakers appearing at the congress for the first time are RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative lead Rapinder Newton, VMG director and RVN Andrew Whitfield-Roberts and veterinary social worker Rebecca Stevens.
A current and former student of the VMG/ILM Certificate in Veterinary Leadership and Management (CVLM) will discuss topics they have explored during their studies.
Delegates will also get a chance to speak with CVLM tutors and VMG directors on Friday, which will be “Community Day” at the congress.
The group has also announced Victoria Humphries – an author and polar adventurer who completed the world’s first all-female expedition to the North Pole – will be the event’s keynote speaker.
VMG president Rebecca Robinson said the congress will offer “a feast of collaborative learning”. She said: “Whether we’re already leaders or aspiring to become one, we’re united in leadership and each of us has expertise to share.
“VMG Congress is a place not only to learn, but also the place to find your people and build the networks that will sustain your career as you develop.
“And, if you’ve ever felt that the best conversations happen during congress coffee breaks, you won’t want to miss ShareSPACE Live – where you can bring your own questions, challenges and ideas and explore them among a supportive group of peers.”
The full schedule, speaker line-up and tickets can be found online.