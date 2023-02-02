2 Feb
Professionals and members of the public have until the end of March to have their say on the measures, which include revised prescription guidelines for vets.
A consultation exercise on proposed reforms to the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMRs) in Great Britain has been launched today (2 February).
The plans include changes to the requirements placed on vets before and after prescribing treatments, plus a new offence barring unauthorised alteration of a prescription.
Professionals and members of the public have until 31 March to have their say on the plans, which have been outlined in a newly published, 68-page consultation document.
The document said only “minor changes” had been made to the VMRs since they were introduced 10 years ago, and an update was needed to reflect “significant advances” in the industry.
It continues: “The proposed changes on which we are consulting intend to reduce regulatory burden where possible and tighten controls where necessary, resulting in a balanced and proportionate regulation.”
Veterinary Medicines Directorate chief executive Abi Seager added: “As a key regulatory tool, these proposals will enable the realisation of opportunities that independent regulation carries.”
In recent weeks, the VMR reforms have been cited as a reason to delay implementation of contentious changes to “under care” guidance, which the RCVS council backed last month.
They are due to come into force between 1 June and the end of this year; although, the timing is due to be reviewed at a further council meeting in March.
But the VMR proposals would give vets the choice of conducting either a “clinical examination or other proper assessment” before prescribing POM-V medicines to an animal or group of animals under their care. The document argues this could help to reduce the burden on vets – particularly those working in remote areas.
The present rules require a “clinical assessment”, which the RCVS defines as an assessment of relevant clinical information which may include an examination.
Products used for euthanasia, as well as those containing antibiotics or beta-agonists, would also be classified as POM-V, alongside immunological or hormonal medications.
Other proposed changes include a new requirement for vets who directly administer medicines to a food producing animal to provide records to the owner or keeper “as soon as reasonably practical”.
They would also make it a specific offence for a written prescription to be altered, except when authorised by the person who originally signed it.
The consultation announcement has been welcomed by NOAH chairperson Caitrina Oakes, who said updated regulations were “vital” for the industry.
She added: “NOAH members need a regulatory framework that can enable the UK animal health sector to thrive.
“The opportunity is now here, through this review, for UK Government to support competitiveness and innovation, leading to an increase in the availability of veterinary medicinal products to British livestock and companion animals, with the animal health and welfare and public health benefits this will bring.”
A series of Q&A sessions are planned as part of the consultation process, with one on prescribing and veterinary supply scheduled for Tuesday 28 February between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.
Full details of the consultation events and how to take part can be found online.
Consultation documents, including a draft of the new regulations, are also available online.