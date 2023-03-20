20 Mar
Vets and VNs have one month to cast their ballots in the annual polls.
Voting has opened in the elections to the RCVS council and VN council.
Professionals have until 5pm on Friday 21 April to cast their ballot after details about how to take part were distributed via email by Civica Election Services (CES), which is running the online polls on the college’s behalf.
Officials say vets and VNs with no recorded email address will receive their instructions by post.
Vets can vote for up to three of the following 10 candidates standing in the RCVS council contest:
Meanwhile, VNs can vote for two of the following five candidates:
Candidate biographies and statements are available on the RCVS Council election page and the VN Council election webpage, where you can also read the candidates’ answers to questions submitted by the profession.
The elected candidates will begin their terms in office at the college’s annual meeting in July.
Vets or VNs who have not received an email with information on how to vote are asked to contact support@cesvotes.com, stating which election they intend to cast a vote in.