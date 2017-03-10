10 Mar 2017
The 387 Veterinary Centre has become the first practice in the UK to be awarded platinum level accreditation by the Investors in People scheme.
Practice owner Hamish Duncan and practice manager Rachel Duncan with 387 Veterinary Centre's accreditation certificate.
The Walsall practice was assessed against the IIP new sixth generation framework in December 2016, but received confirmation of platinum status this week (8 March).
Less than 1 in 200 IIP-accredited organisations attain platinum status, and the 387 Veterinary Centre shares this accolade with 27 other UK businesses. This follows hot on the heels of its SPVS Wellbeing Award presented at this year’s SPVS/VPMA Congress in January.
Practice manager Rachel Duncan said: “We first started working with IIP in 2013 when we recognised we needed more support with the leadership and management challenges brought on by growth in the business.
“It’s encouraged us to review communication, inclusivity, training support, induction and appraisal procedures, and to ensure all individuals identify with and live by our practice ethos, and feel valued and empowered at work.
“We’ve had workshops and review meetings with an IIP consultant, staff consultations and surveys, and have used personality profiling – all to inform positive change.
“Most change has been discussed and agreed collectively as we place a strong emphasis on the team.”
First released in 2015, the “Generation 6” standard is described by the IIP as “a simple road map for excellence in any industry” and enables organisations to benchmark the effectiveness of their own leadership and management practices against successful practices from industry leaders.
The standard is recognised across 75 countries.