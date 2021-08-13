13 Aug
So far 2021 has been the worst year on record for EU-qualified vets registering in the UK, with emergency care group Vets Now urging pet owners to avoid coming into clinics in non-emergency situations.
Vets have warned of a “perfect storm” of conditions as the number of EU vets registering to work in the UK hits its lowest point in eight years.
Figures released by the RCVS show that throughout the whole of 2020 only 740 vets from the EU were registered in the UK – a significant drop compared to the 1,132 who registered in 2019 and 1,195 in 2018. May of this year has proven to be the lowest month in almost a decade, with only 15 new vets registered compared with 33 in May 2020 and 69 in May 2019.
As previously reported in Vet Times, the veterinary sector has been struggling with a growing recruitment crisis, and a general shortage of vets and RVNs.
Vets Now has also said the situation has been further compounded by the onset of the pandemic, with many vets and RVNs still being forced to isolate after being told to do so by the NHS track and trace app.
Emergency vet Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now, detailed how the rise in pet ownership has also added to the unprecedented pressure on vet practices across the UK, where there “simply aren’t enough” vets and vet nurses to meet demand.
Dr Playforth said: “Add to this the situation around coronavirus and self-isolation, and we’re facing the perfect storm. Most vets are asking pet owners to bear with them as waiting times may be longer than normal.
“Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of suitably qualified vets and vet nurses, and almost every veterinary business in the UK, Europe and the US is having problems finding good staff. This isn’t a new issue, but the boom in pet ownership has accentuated it more. Many people don’t realise just how much stress this increased workload has put on vet practices.
“If one person inadvertently enters one of our clinics with asymptomatic COVID, it could cause our entire team to have to quarantine for 10 days. This would, almost certainly, result in us having to close clinics temporarily.”
Vets Now has already been forced to divert a small number of out-of-hours clinics temporarily due to staffing pressures, meaning some emergency cases will be forced to go to another practice.
The lack of vets hasn’t only affected OOH clinics. Vicky Bridges, regional manager at the My Family Vets network of clinics in the south of England, explained that with a shortage of appointments available, the group is calling on pet owners to let them know if they need to reschedule their appointment so the time can be spent on other animals that may be waiting.
Ms Bridges said: “We’re also encouraging preventive health care measures as much as possible, as this will help prevent more serious health problems for pets later down the line. We’ve been sending out reminders around vaccination, as well as stressing the importance of flea and worming treatments.
“Due to the lockdown puppy boom and the whole COVID situation, ensuring preventive health care has been correctly followed for all pets has been a real challenge.”