Figures released by the RCVS show that throughout the whole of 2020 only 740 vets from the EU were registered in the UK – a significant drop compared to the 1,132 who registered in 2019 and 1,195 in 2018. May of this year has proven to be the lowest month in almost a decade, with only 15 new vets registered compared with 33 in May 2020 and 69 in May 2019.