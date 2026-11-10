10 Nov 2026
Wear Referrals is accepting referrals to its new dentistry service after investing in a purpose-built suite and consult room.
Wear Referrals has launched an advanced dentistry service.
A County Durham veterinary hospital has launched a new dentistry and oral surgery service following an investment of more than £150,000.
Wear Referrals said it converted a former administrative office into a purpose-built dental procedure suite and additional consultation room amid a growing demand for advanced dental treatment from referring practices.
The team is hoping to expand appointment availability next year with patients able to be referred for routine and advanced extractions, endodontic and orthodontic treatment and restorative dentistry.
Wear Referrals recruited RCVS-recognised advanced practitioner in dentistry Becky Key to lead the service, supported by nurse team leader Rachel Dove and lead nurse Samantha Parkhouse.
She said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be involved from the outset and to shape a service that will support referring practices and their patients, particularly older or medically complex animals.
“We were also seeing dental problems in patients being treated by our other services and previously had to refer those cases elsewhere.
“Now, they can receive their dental treatment with the same focus on safety and comfort, while remaining under the care of one multidisciplinary team.”