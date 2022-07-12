12 Jul 2022
Staff at Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham will feature on Emergency Vets, set to air soon on BBC One’s daytime schedules.
A film crew has followed staff at the small animal hospital.
The team at Wear Referrals in County Durham is soon to star on the small screen as part of a new programme on BBC One.
A series, with the working title of Emergency Vets, has been commissioned for the channel’s daytime line-up and will follow the multidisciplinary small animal hospital’s dedicated vets, nurses and support staff as they treat around 200 cases a week.
Wear’s clinical director Ben Harris, who has been filmed for the show, said: “This programme offers us the opportunity to showcase the incredible stories that take place in our veterinary hospital every day.
“It has followed all aspects of the work we do, ranging from consultations to surgery, imaging and client care. The show aims to educate its audience about what we do as a profession, and celebrate the support and treatment our patients receive.”
Elisa Robinson, head of nursing services at Wear, added: “It has been a new experience for the team to be filmed every day, but the film crew has been fantastic to work with, and appreciate that our priority will always be our patients and clients. We are really looking forward to seeing the show on television.”
Co-commissioned by BBC One Daytime and BBC England, the show is produced by Gateshead-based Twenty Six 03.
Head of BBC England Aisling O’Connor said: “This series will be emotional and relatable to all animal lovers, and I’m excited to see what the audience makes of it.”
Wear provides multidisciplinary care, including anaesthesia, cardiology, diagnostic imaging, intensive care, internal medicine, neurology, out-of-hours emergency and critical care, oncology, orthopaedics and soft tissue.