24 May
Senior politicians say they are keen to advise ministers in Cardiff on areas where they could intervene.
A parliamentary committee has begun an inquiry examining the current state of veterinary services in Wales.
The long-awaited probe has begun more than two years after the launch of a petition that demanded an examination of what it described as the “corporatisation” of the country’s veterinary sector.
A public evidence session was held by the Senedd’s petitions committee in Cardiff on Monday (20 May) and officials expect its findings to be published later this year.
Committee chairperson Jack Sargeant said the panel was undertaking what he called a “short inquiry” instead of the chamber’s environment committee, because of the latter body’s current work programme.
He added that the panel would be looking to make recommendations to the Welsh Government on potential reforms that it could introduce under its existing powers.
RSPCA chief vet Caroline Allen, who was among the witnesses to give evidence at the session, highlighted licensing as one area where the administration could potentially act on welfare issues linked to “fundamentally unhealthy” forms of extreme breeding.
Dr Allen added: “We do work well with Wales on a number of issues and that’s certainly something to look at.”
There was also broad agreement among the witnesses about the need for reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act – particularly because of the 1999 law change that ended the restriction of practice ownership to vets.
RCVS president Sue Paterson said the body had “progressively lost control” of its ability to regulate practices, as the previous ownership rule had effectively enabled it through the regulation of individual vets.