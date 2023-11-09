9 Nov 2023
Changes at Stewart Vets in Dudley have doubled number of consult rooms, allowed for a dedicated area for nurse clinics and added two new operating theatres with cutting-edge equipment.
The reception and logo have been revamped as part of the changes at Stewart Vets.
A clinic in the West Midlands has been refurbished in a six-month project that has reconfigured its layout and doubled its consult rooms.
CVS’ Stewart Vets in Dudley will be able to offer more veterinary services and hopes to achieve twice the number of clients following the changes.
The reception area is more spacious, while internal alterations have meant it now has four consulting rooms instead of two and a dedicated area for nurse clinics to be run.
Additional services will include diabetic, cardiac, weight management and exotic husbandry clinics, a pet blood bank and puppy parties, and the team will increase from 10 to 14 in the coming months.
An x-ray room has been installed, and separate cat and dog wards and two new vivariums fitted. Stewart now has two operating theatres, while cutting-edge equipment includes new ultrasound and x-ray machines.
New staff rooms and offices have been built to accommodate the soon-to-increase team, and the practice has a new logo.
Practice director at Stewart Vets Rachel Harvey said: “We’ve been an established veterinary practice in this community for many years.
“This refurbishment places us in a good position to continue serving the local area for many years to come. The works have given us a fresh modern practice which better accommodates our veterinary colleagues’ approach to providing the latest and best veterinary care.”